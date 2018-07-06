Surgeon Simulator Teased for Switch - News

A new trailer for Surgeon Simulator teases the game will be "coming soon" to the Nintendo Switch.

View it below:

The trailer states "Bone-Shattering News" and features a hand turning off a light switch. The description of the video reads "Let us know when it... clicks."

