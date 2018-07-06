Go Vacation Gets Switch Trailer - News

Nintendo and Bandai Namco have released a new trailer for the upcoming resort vacation-themed collection of 50 activities, Go Vacation.

Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to Kawawii Island, a paradise resort where friends and family can enjoy 50+ co-op and competitive activities.

There are all sorts of exciting ways to explore the island, from horseback to buggies, snow mobiles to inline skates. And to add to the fun, up to four players can enjoy visiting and discovering every corner of the island together!

If you’re playing multiplayer, each player can use just one Joy-Con controller. Experience hours of fun and something new every day. Customize your character, costumes, vehicles and even pets! Daily presents and challenges mean that you will want to keep coming back to the island of Kawawii to explore more terrain and play through activities all over again. Mii or in-game characters of friends and family may show up, and if they do, you can compete against them anytime. Or customize your very own villa by earning over 450 pieces of furniture.

Key Features:

Kawawii Island is a paradise resort with 50+ co-op and competitive activities

Explore four huge paradise resorts: Marine, City, Snow, and Mountain on horseback, underwater, or a variety of other vehicles

Enjoy leisure activities like scuba diving, horseback riding, and sea fishing

Try out extreme sports like skydiving, surfing, and skateboarding

Compete to be the best at a variety of other fun activities like skiing, beach volleyball, and tennis

Up to 4 players* on one system or local wireless**, with variety of control styles, including motion control

Share a Joy-Con controller with a friend for instant multiplayer fun

The Joy-Con Wheel accessory is optional for steering vehicles (sold separately)

Customize your character with outfits and choose a dog companion from various breeds

Daily presents include new breeds of dogs or costumes

Daily challenges appear in sets of three across the island

New on Nintendo Switch:

Marine & Mountain fishing with 30+ species of fish

40+ types of animals to photograph and store in your in-game photo collection

Find boxes filled with rewards dropped by a plane

