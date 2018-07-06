Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 Remaster and Asterix & Obelix XXL 3 Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

/ 258 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microids has announced a remastered version of Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 and Asterix & Obelix XXL 3 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

The remaster of Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 will launch on November 29, while Asterix & Obelix XXL 3 will launch in late 2019.





Here is an overview of the two games:

Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 (November 29, 2018)

Set for release under the video games label Microids, players will be able to discover or rediscover Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 on November 29, 2018.

Originally released in 2005 on PlayStation 2 and PC, the two famous Gauls take up the challenges set by Julius Caesar in his new amusement park. Players will need to keep their eyes peeled to find the many pop culture references hidden in the scenery and dialogue.

The game will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC as a digital and retail version. Two special editions will also be available:

Limited Edition: Includes the video game (for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch) as well as three figurines (Asterix, Obelix, and Dogmatix).

Includes the video game (for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch) as well as three figurines (Asterix, Obelix, and Dogmatix). ‘These Gauls are Crazy!’ Collector’s Edition: Includes the video game (for PlayStation 4 or Switch version), a resin figurine, and other surprises to be discovered very soon.

Asterix and Obelix XXL 3 (Late 2019)

At the end of 2019, players will be able to discover Asterix and Obelix XXL3, an original story set in a world that remains faithful to that of the comic books, on all platforms. This new action / adventure game will offer players the chance to play as Asterix or Obelix, alone or with a friend, in an adventure featuring spectacular combat rounds, exploration and puzzles to solve. Both diehard and more recent fans will be excited about taking part in this epic adventure with our two heroes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles