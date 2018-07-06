Vertical Strike: Endless Challenge Gets Switch Release Date - News

Publisher Playism and developer Project ICKX announced Vertical Strike: Endless Challenge will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on July 18 for $4.99. Pre-orders are available now at a 10 percent discount.

Here is an overview of the game:

A flight-based action game designed to be easy to pick up and enjoy right away, and playable over short timeframes.

Take advantage of the myriad weapon combinations at your disposal and achieve dangerously high levels of manoeuvrability by disabling your Alpha Limiter to spear your way through waves of enemy attacks.

There are two game modes: “Arcade Mode: Anti-Air” and “Arcade Mode: Anti-Ship”. Select your weapons carefully to secure your path to victory!

Two Thrilling Arcade Modes:

Arcade Mode: Anti-Air – Shoot down enemy fighters in this airborne battle mode. Do whatever it takes to dominate the skies!

– Shoot down enemy fighters in this airborne battle mode. Do whatever it takes to dominate the skies! Arcade Mode: Anti-Ship – Send enemy ships to the bottom of the ocean. Evade heavy cannon fire and swoop in to attack!

Cutting-Edge Maneuverability:

Featuring a perfect harmony of poststall supermaneuverability and good old video game action.

Test your skills and attempt advanced maneuvers such as Pugachev’s Cobra and the Kulbit using only thrust and pitch controls.

Combine thrust vectoring with the AoA Alpha Limiter to experience airborne combat maneuvering like never before.

Massive Lineup of Powerful Artillery:

Equip your jet with everything from missiles and unguided bombs to 20mm cannon gun pods and 37mm anti-tank guns.

Take out oncoming enemy missiles with a barrage of bullets from your 20mm cannons, use your 37mm anti-tank guns to turn both enemy tanks and ships into a coarse, grey mist, or employ whatever battle strategy works best for you.

Freely combine a vast array of weapons and take to the skies like a boss!!

Key Features:

Easy to use controls, your plane can handle the way you desire, helping you to take the challenge head on.

Extensive Artillery – Customize your plane and take on the challenges in the form that works best for you.

Two arcade modes to challenge you.

Detailed weapon information to garner a full understanding of its abilities and specs.

Intense waves of enemies which increasingly get harder.

Easy to pick up and play for 5 minutes or 5 hours.

Post screenshots of your high scores to social media and compete with players around the world.

