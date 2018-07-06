Kirby: Star Allies Update Launches July 27, Adds Dream Friend Adeleine & Ribbon - News

Nintendo announced the summer update for Kirby: Star Allies will launch on July 27. The update will add Adeleine & Ribbon as a Dream Friend, in addition to the already announced Dark Meta Knight and Daroach.

Kirby: Star Allies released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on March 16.

Thanks Gematsu.

