Kill la Kill the Game: IF Headed to PS4, PC - News

/ 289 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Arc System Works and developer APlus Games announced Kill la Kill the Game: IF is coming to the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam in 2019.

View the latest trailer below:

The first demo for the game will be playable at EVO 2018 in Las Vegas from August 3 to 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles