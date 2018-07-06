Code Vein Trailer Introduces Louis - News

/ 203 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released a character introduction trailer for Code Vein that introduces Louis.

View it below:





Code Vein will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 28. In Japan, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will release on September 27.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles