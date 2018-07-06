AI: The Somnium Files Announced for Switch, PS4, PC - News

Zero Escape series director Kotaro Uchikoshi has announced AI: The Somnium Files and will be released for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam.

Here is an overview of the game:

At the Spike Chunsoft Anime Expo panel, Zero Escape series director / scenario writer Kotaro Uchikoshi unveiled AI: The Somnium Files, set for a worldwide release on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam! The game will take place in a more technologically-advanced Tokyo, Japan. The first teaser trailer introduced detective Kaname Date. Yusuke Kozaki (Fire Emblem Awakening, No More Heroes) is the lead character designer for the title.

