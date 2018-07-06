YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World Headed West in 2019 - News

/ 215 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Spike Chunsoft announced YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World is headed to the PlayStation 4 and Windows in North America and Europe in 2019.

The game originally launched in Japan in March 2017. A release on the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC is also planned for Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles