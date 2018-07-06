Skullgirls 2nd Encore Coming to Switch - News

Developer Lab Zero Games announced Skullgirls 2nd Encore is coming to the Nintendo Switch. A release date was not announced. The game is out now for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and Windows PC.





Here is an overview of the game:

Skullgirls 2nd Encore is a beautifully hand-animated, fast-paced 2D fighting game that puts players in control of fierce warriors in an extraordinary Dark Deco world. Each of the 14 wildly original characters features unique gameplay mechanics and plenty of personality.

With added single player features and the inclusion of all character DLC, 2nd Encore is the ultimate version of Skullgirls. Its established game systems have been tried and tested by veteran and casual players alike, making it the perfect fighting game for casual and competitive play. Casual players will enjoy the fully voiced story mode, gorgeous animation and soundtrack by Michiru Yamane, while hardcore players will appreciate its balance, cross-platform multiplayer, and support for PlayStation®3 system fight sticks.

