428: Shibuya Scramble North American Release Date Revealed - News

Spike Chunsoft announced 428: Shibuya Scramble will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in North America on September 4.





Here is an overview:

Originally released in 2008, 428: Shibuya Scramble finally arrives in the West for Steam and for the PlayStation 4 system! Revolving around the lives of five protagonists who get dragged into a kidnapping case, you must make choices for each character that will undoubtedly alter the story for another, all within a ten-hour period. This creates the possibility of over 50 different endings!

With an unconventional palette consisting of text, live action stills, and video sequences to paint the narrative, 428 provides humor, uniqueness, and much intrigue that will entice you to reach all endings.

Key Features:

A Mosaic of Mediums – Unlike traditional visual novels, the narrative is presented with a palette of different mediums, combining text, live action stills, and video sequences.

– Unlike traditional visual novels, the narrative is presented with a palette of different mediums, combining text, live action stills, and video sequences. Non-linear Storytelling – Five Protagonists. 10 Hours. Decisions made in one character’s story can affect the story of another character in unforeseen ways, culminating in a total of over 50 different endings!

– Five Protagonists. 10 Hours. Decisions made in one character’s story can affect the story of another character in unforeseen ways, culminating in a total of over 50 different endings! Famitsu Fresh – One of the very few titles to ever receive a perfect score (40/40) from Japanese video game magazine Famitsu Weekly!

