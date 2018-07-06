Dragon: Marked for Death Launches This Winter - News

Developer Inti Creates announced the dark fantasy-style action RPG, Dragon: Marked for Death, will launch for the Nintendo Switch this winter.

Here is an overview of the game:

Dragon: Marked for Death is a 2D side-scrolling action RPG game where up to 4 players can play together in either local multiplayer or online multiplayer. Refreshing, feel-good level designs based around intuitive 2D action-based gameplay await!

Key Features:

Play through the game as one of four Dragonkin characters! – The characters, known as the Dragonkin, have forged a pact with dragons which granted them special new powers. You can choose any one of the Princess, Warrior, Shinobi, or Witch characters to play as.

– The characters, known as the Dragonkin, have forged a pact with dragons which granted them special new powers. You can choose any one of the Princess, Warrior, Shinobi, or Witch characters to play as. Each playable character has different strengths and abilities! – The Princess is a well-balanced DPS character, the Warrior is a Tank class character that protects the party with his high defense, the Shinobi is DPS that places emphasis on movement on tricky attacks, and the Witch can both heal her allies and damage her enemies.

– The Princess is a well-balanced DPS character, the Warrior is a Tank class character that protects the party with his high defense, the Shinobi is DPS that places emphasis on movement on tricky attacks, and the Witch can both heal her allies and damage her enemies. A fascinating and immersive dark fantasy world! – Carefully drawn pixel art from some of the industry’s best pixelmancers paints the entire picture and brings players right into the dark fantasy setting.

Exclusive Features:

Work together with your companions to progress through stages! – In Dragon: Marked for Death, working together with your companions opens up a whole new realm of possibilities when it comes to defeating enemies and traversing stages.

– In Dragon: Marked for Death, working together with your companions opens up a whole new realm of possibilities when it comes to defeating enemies and traversing stages. Battle against gargantuan bosses! – Absolutely gigantic bosses that are bigger than the entire screen await our heroes. Work together with your comrades to take down these larger than life baddies!

– Absolutely gigantic bosses that are bigger than the entire screen await our heroes. Work together with your comrades to take down these larger than life baddies! Dozens and dozens of hours worth of gameplay! – Make no mistake, Dragon: Marked for Death is a massive game for its genre. With single stages that span 200 tp 400 screens, over 30 main quests, and tons of side quests to tackle, players have tons of playtime to look forward to!

Staff:

Director: Ryota Ito – Mega Man Zero series (Director), Mega Man ZX series (Director), Mega Man 9 (Director), Mega Man 10 (Director)

Ryota Ito – Mega Man Zero series (Director), Mega Man ZX series (Director), Mega Man 9 (Director), Mega Man 10 (Director) Character Designer: Toru Nakayama – Mega Man Zero 1 to 3 (Character Designer, Illustrator), Mega Man ZX (Character Designer)

Toru Nakayama – Mega Man Zero 1 to 3 (Character Designer, Illustrator), Mega Man ZX (Character Designer) Chief Character Graphics Designer: Horikatsu Maeda – Mega Man Zero 1 to 3 (Character Graphics), Mega Man Zero 4 (Character Designer, Illustrator), Mega Man ZX series (Character Graphics), Azure Striker Gunvolt series (Character Graphics), Blaster Master Zero (Character Graphics)

Horikatsu Maeda – Mega Man Zero 1 to 3 (Character Graphics), Mega Man Zero 4 (Character Designer, Illustrator), Mega Man ZX series (Character Graphics), Azure Striker Gunvolt series (Character Graphics), Blaster Master Zero (Character Graphics) Scenario Writer (Planning), World Planner: Makoto Yabe – Mega Man Zero 3 to 4 (Scenario Writer), Mega Man ZX series (Scenario Writer, Character Designer, Illustrator)

Makoto Yabe – Mega Man Zero 3 to 4 (Scenario Writer), Mega Man ZX series (Scenario Writer, Character Designer, Illustrator) Sound Producer: Ippo Yamada – Mega Man Zero series (Sound Director, Sound Producer), Mega Man ZX series (Sound Director, Sound Producer), Mega Man 9 (Sound Director, Sound Producer), Mega Man 10 (Sound Director, Sound Producer), Azure Striker Gunvolt series (Sound Director, Sound Producer), Blaster Master Zero (Sound Director, Sound Producer)

Ippo Yamada – Mega Man Zero series (Sound Director, Sound Producer), Mega Man ZX series (Sound Director, Sound Producer), Mega Man 9 (Sound Director, Sound Producer), Mega Man 10 (Sound Director, Sound Producer), Azure Striker Gunvolt series (Sound Director, Sound Producer), Blaster Master Zero (Sound Director, Sound Producer) Main Programmer: Akihiro Shishido – Mega Man Zero series (Programmer), Mega Man ZX series (Main Programmer)

Akihiro Shishido – Mega Man Zero series (Programmer), Mega Man ZX series (Main Programmer) Lead Programmer: Shinichi Sema – Mega Man Zero series (Programmer), Mega Man 9 (Main Programmer)

Shinichi Sema – Mega Man Zero series (Programmer), Mega Man 9 (Main Programmer) Producer: Takuya Aizu – Mega Man Zero series (Main Programmer, Producer), Mega Man ZX series (Producer), Mega Man 9 (Producer), Mega Man 10 (Producer), Azure Striker Gunvolt series (Producer), Blaster Master Zero (Producer)

