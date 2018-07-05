Hollow Knight Tops 1 Million Units Sold on PC - News

Team Cherry revealed with Kotaku Australia in an interview that Hollow Knight has sold over one million units on Windows PC.

"Hollow Knight's success has in large part been driven by it's many fans on PC, with the game having now sold over 1 million copies for Windows, Mac & Linux (crossing that mark just 1 day before the Nintendo Switch launch)," said Team Cherry's Ari Gibson.





"We've never publicly mentioned hitting the million mark on PC, so that is another big milestone! We hit that 3 weeks ago and it kinda flew under our radar because of the madness around E3/Switch launch."

The game sold over 250,000 units on the Nintendo Switch in two weeks.

Hollow Knight originally launched for Windows PC in February 2017. It launched last month for the Nintendo Switch.

