Sea of Thieves Celebrates Banjo-Kazooie's 20th Anniversary With New Item

by, posted 4 hours ago

Rare is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Banjo-Kazooie with an update to Sea of Thieves that adds a "Bear & Bird Figurehead." The figurehead will clost 1,998 gold, go to any poutpost in the game and fine a Shipwright.

Read the patch notes below:

Updates

Bear & Bird Figurehead - Now stocked by the Shipwright to celebrate Banjo-Kazooie's 20th anniversary.

Performance Improvements

Multiple server and client crash fixes.

Further improvements and optimisations for all platforms are ongoing.

Fixed Issues

Multiple Megalodons will no longer spawn in the same zone.

Megalodon encounter music will no longer be heard on the Ferry.

'Crew Management' and the 'Allow Friends to Join' text is now localised to all languages.

There is no longer an invisible rock in Thieves' Haven.

'Skeleton Exploder' Title now shows the correct icon in the Vanity Chest.

There is no longer a wall on Plunder Valley that players can clip through to see outside the map.

VFX for lighting a gunpowder barrel now correctly appear connected to the fuse.

Players will no longer be teleported back to their ship when they shoot themselves from the cannon on the north side of Devil's Ridge.

Header and footer UI in shops is now consistent with the rest of the UI menus.

The 'More' button on all radials now properly updates when key bindings are changed and will no longer remain the same button.

Resource barrels on ships will not longer periodically restock if they are below the default level.

Known Issues

The 'Gunpowder Plot' Commendation and its Legendary Commendation counterpart may not unlock.

Bilge Rat Doubloons have not been correctly rewarded to a number of players who earned them through the Skeleton Thrones event.

The option to enable and disable the Player Talking Indicator has been incorrectly removed from Settings.

Some players may continue to hear muffled sounds after being fired from a cannon.

Download Size:

Xbox One: 1.86GB

Xbox One X: 1.86GB

Windows 10: 1.50GB

Sea of Thieves is available now for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

