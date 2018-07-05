Anthem Gets Full E3 2018 Demo Video - News

/ 267 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Electronic Arts and BioWare have released the full E3 2018 gameplay demo as a video.

View it below:

"Lead Producer Ben Irving takes us through a 20-minute Anthem gameplay demonstration, originally shown at the E3 hands-on showcase. Discover more about the traversal, combat, and teamwork on display as a team of four Freelancers complete the mission 'Scars & Villainy.'"

Anthem will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 22, 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles