Steins;Gate Elite Delayed in the West to Early 2019

Spike Chunsoft announced it has delayed Steins;Gate Elite from 2018 to early 2019 in North America and Europe. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam.





Here is an overview of the game:

Now, as Steins;Gate Elite, the game is fully remastered with animated scenes from the anime, creating a perfectly new, immersive experience. follows a rag-tag band of tech-savvy young students who discover the means of changing the past via e-mail using a modified microwave. Their experiments in pushing the boundaries of time begin to spiral out of control as they become entangled in a conspiracy surrounding SERN, the organization behind the Large Hadron Collider, and John Titor, who claims to be from a dystopian future.

Key Features:

Fully Animated Adventure – Indulge in all the beautiful animation from 24 episodes of the Steins;Gate anime.

– Indulge in all the beautiful animation from 24 episodes of the Steins;Gate anime. A New Way to Time Leap – Experience the world of Steins;Gate with this remastered, ultimate version that features newly animated sequences for certain endings.

– Experience the world of Steins;Gate with this remastered, ultimate version that features newly animated sequences for certain endings. Branching Storylines – Every choice you make has its own consequence, shifting the world line closer or farther from reaching 1% divergence, providing a multitude of animated endings.

