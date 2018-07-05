RPG Maker MV Headed to Switch, PS4, Xbox One in the West in 2019 - News

/ 289 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher NIS America announced RPG Maker MV is headed to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will launch in North America and Europe in 2019.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

An epic journey begins… with YOU! Become a master game developer with RPG Maker MV. With an assortment of tools at your fingertips, create elaborate, exciting, and memorable video games straight from your console! Then, share your adventures online with other players, who can enjoy your epic chronicles! The possibilities are endless with the latest and greatest RPG Maker software. With hundreds of assets and an infinite number of ways to create your game, turn your dream tale into the next greatest video game!

Key Features:

Your Next Adventure Begins Here – A high fantasy tale of knights and dragons? A modern story of high school romance? A chronicle of gods and demons? If you can dream it, you can make it!

– A high fantasy tale of knights and dragons? A modern story of high school romance? A chronicle of gods and demons? If you can dream it, you can make it! Game Development Made Easy – Say goodbye to complicated coding! This software provides ease of navigating and development with straightforward world and character creation, overworld customization, and more!

– Say goodbye to complicated coding! This software provides ease of navigating and development with straightforward world and character creation, overworld customization, and more! Make, Upload, Play! – Enjoy games made by fellow gamers with the RPG Maker MV Player, free for download and play, even without the RPG Maker MV game!

– Enjoy games made by fellow gamers with the RPG Maker MV Player, free for download and play, even without the RPG Maker MV game! An Endless Fountain of Customization – With hundreds of graphical assets and an infinite number of possibilities to

create your very own world and story, the sky’s the limit!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles