My Hero One’s Justice Western Release Date Revealed - News

/ 236 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco announced My Hero One’s Justice will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on October 26 in North America and Europe.

In Japan, it will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on August 23.

View the release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Whether you want to see the destruction of humanity or believe heroes should defend those in need, fight to prove your justice in My Hero One’s Justice. The popular Weekly Shonen Jump manga series comes to life, as players experience the abilities of fan favorite characters such as Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Tomura Shigaraki, and many more in this arena brawler, where you’ll get to choose between hero and villain in your path to justice.

Utilize Quirks and call upon your side-kicks to activate powerful attacks where your environments are at your disposal in total field destruction. The battle doesn’t just confine you to the ground – take the fight upwards where buildings and walls become a part of the action.

Key Features:

Plus Ultra! – Based on the hit weekly Shonen Jump manga series.

– Based on the hit weekly Shonen Jump manga series. Heroes or Villains – Choose between fan favorite characters like Deku, All Might, Tomura, and many more in your path to justice.

– Choose between fan favorite characters like Deku, All Might, Tomura, and many more in your path to justice. Total Destruction – The environments are at your disposal as players can destroy their surroundings in fierce battles.

– The environments are at your disposal as players can destroy their surroundings in fierce battles. Join Forces – Choose up to two sidekicks to unleash powerful combos.

– Choose up to two sidekicks to unleash powerful combos. Unleash Superpowers – Utilize each character’s Quirks to plant explosive attacks.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles