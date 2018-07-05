Severed to Get Retail Release in August - News

/ 218 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Eastasiasoft announced it will release a retail version of DrinkBox Studios’ Severed on the PlayStation Vita via Play-Asia for $34.99.

Pre-orders will open on July 26 at 9am PT / 11am ET / 4pm UK, while the game should ship in August.

Here is an overview of the game:

In Severed you play as a distraught warrior, who is lost in a fantastical world. She is tasked with the challenge of knitting together pieces of her story from both the past and the future. Our heroine will embark on a journey through a surreal non-linear world using a gesture-based combat mechanic to defeat enemies in this first-person adventure. Unlock new abilities, discover secrets of the land, and grow in power as you master both offensive and defensive techniques. Let Severed be your mystery to unravel.

Key Features:

DUNGEON COMBAT - Use touch-based combat mechanics with offensive & defensive techniques against a variety of enemies

STYLE - An RPG-light adventure giving players autonomy over upgrade paths

ABILITIES - Gain abilities from Totems—magic armor created from the remains of defeated bosses

SEVERING - Force enemies into vulnerable states, then sever their body parts to upgrade equipment and abilities

EXPLORATION - Choose how to progress through branching routes as you avoid hazards and solve puzzles

MUSIC - Original soundtrack from Juno-nominated band YAMANTAKA//SONIC TITAN and the renowned Pantayo

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles