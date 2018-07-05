Super Destronaut DX Launches Next Week on Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PSV, PC - News

Publisher Ratalaika Games announced the retro space shooter, Super Destronaut DX, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PlayStation Vita on July 11 and July 13 for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam for $4.99 / €4.99.

The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita versions will feature cross-buy.

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Once upon a time, arcade shooter gamers where you have to fend off impending waves of an alien menace, was all the rage, but while retro may be old, it is never forgotten. So, inspired by an arcade classic, Super Destronaut DX is retro space shooter that pits you against an enemy more dreaded than a UFO, a scoreboard. With multiple modes and high-scores that can be attained by yourself and players all over the globe, this is one game that will put you on the path of achieving as high a score as you can possibly muster.

So, if you are a fan of old-school shooters, be prepared to feel right at home and if you have a friend who is just as passionate as you are about shooting, why not give them a remote and have them play with you. With support for a local multiplayer mode, maybe the two of you together have just what it takes to beat the invading aliens once and for all and secure the top spot! You know you want too.

Key Features:

Three modes in the form of Classic Mode, Time Attack, and Hardcore.

Two-player multiplayer.

30 different Challenges to complete.

Voice over narration by Barry Dunne.

Various weapon types with Normal, Triple, Laser, Bomb, and Rocket.

Language support for Spanish, English, French, German, Korean, Chinese Simple, Chinese Traditional, and Japanese.

Online leaderboards and statistics.

