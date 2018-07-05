Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! Launches Next Week on Switch, PS4 - News

Publisher Rising Star Games announced Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! will launch for the PlayStation 4 on July 10 and Nintendo Switch on July 12 for $14.95.

Here is an overview of the game:

Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! is a management and simulation game where players own and manage their very own weapon shop, and work toward expanding their business throughout the entire potato universe..

As a true chip off the old spud, take charge of your granddad’s weapon shop and turn it into the place to be for hard-boiled adventurers. Employ eager smiths to craft hundreds of weapons, then sell them to any heroic spud you like. Peel off the profits to buy more materials, find relics and enchantments on your travels, train up your smiths and then do it all over again! The better your weapons, the better your reputation becomes… keep it up and soon enough, you’ll have a shop that is the cream of the crop!

Key Features:

Includes the bonus adventure Spud Tales: Journey To Olympus completely free, no hassel(back)!

Dive into a hilarious potato world and take control of your own weapon shop, employing over 30 smiths to cook up the best weapons you can

Craft hundreds of unique weapons, training up your smiths to make better swords, axes and bows that’ll bring in bigger wedges of cash

Explore the world for materials, relics and enchantments, then use them to research and build valuable weapon types

Meet over 20 spudified versions of legendary pop-culture icons!

Features music by Kimura Masahiko, the legendary composer behind the scores for the Genso Suikoden and Castlevania series

