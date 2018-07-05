GRIP Adds 19 Carkour Maps - News

/ 126 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Caged Element announced GRIP will be getting 19 Carkour maps that are designed to challenge racers in a series of stunt courses.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the maps:

GRIP will feature, among other modes, 19 challenging ‘Carkour’ maps in which players are challenged to master a series of increasingly mind-bending stunt courses. Eighteen maps are Point-to-Point, culminating in a final, ‘open’ map – a playground of jumps, twist and turns packed full of collectibles.

From the short, sharp, shock of the Easy (Airtime, Speed, Squiggly, Tubes, Upsy Downsy) and Normal (Live Jump, Scoops, Slide) courses to the more demanding Hard (Angles, Endurance, Rainbow Road) and Nightmare (Half Tubes, Loop Gap) runs, there’s something to challenge everyone irrespective of skill level. Carkour Mode is the perfect tonic for those looking to concentrate on fine-tuning their timing, speed, and spatial awareness before heading back into Campaign or multi-player modes.

GRIP will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam this fall.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles