Conan Exiles Tops 1.4 Million Units Sold

Funcom announced sales for Conan Exiles has surpassed 1.4 million units. That is enough to surpass Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures as the biggest selling game in the company's history.

It took three years for Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures to reach 1.4 million units sold and by then the game switched to free-to-play.





Conan Exiles entered Early Access in January 2017 and officially launched on May 8, 2018.

