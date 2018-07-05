Warriors Orochi 4 Info Details Athena, Sacred Treasures, More - News

Koei Tecmo has released new information on Warriors Orochi 4 that details playable character Athena, Sacred Treasures and more.

Read the information below:

■ Characters

Athena

The goddess of war and wisdom. Zeus’ daughter. She gallantly conducts herself on the battlefield with her sublime sagacity. She feels responsible for someone she liked betraying her father, and descended onto the merged world to capture them with her own hands.

■ Actions

Sacred Treasures

Sacred Treasures are key items in Warriors Orochi 4. Below are three new Sacred Treasures. Each allows you to enjoy a different way of fighting.

Artemis’ Bow

Gullinbursti

Gleipnir

■ Event Scenes

As featured in previous Warriors Orochi games, there will be event scenes where the heroes appear together. The story in Warriors Orochi 4 is completely new, meaning that you can enjoy the game even if this is your first time playing.

Warriors Orochi 4 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in North America and Europe on October 19. It will launch in Japan on September 27 for the Switch, PS4 and PC.

