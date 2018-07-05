Nora to Oujo to Noraneko Heart HD Version Announced for Switch, PS4 - News

Harukaze has announced the visual novel, Nora to Oujo to Noraneko Heart HD Version, for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. It will launch on October 25 in Japan.

The non-HD version of the game originally launched for the PlayStation Vita and Windows PC.

The game will launch in the following editions:

Download Edition (6,200 yen)

A digital copy of the game

TV Anime Included Standard Edition (7,200 yen)

A physical copy of the game

Nora to Oujo to Noraneko Heart TV anime DVD

Chaos TCG PR card (PR card differs per version of the game)

Wallpaper download product code (PlayStation 4-only)

TV Anime Included Premium Edition (9,800 yen)

Nora to Oujo to Noraneko Heart TV anime Blu-ray

TV anime video download product code

TV anime creation materials collection

TV anime original soundtrack

Special design packaging

Chaos TCG PR card (PR card differs per version of the game)

Wallpaper download product code (PlayStation 4-only)

Here is an overview of the game:

Nora lives together in Sakuragabuchi with Shachi, a girl younger than him whom his mother had adopted. After his mother’s passing, they were able to grow up just fine with the support of those around them. Shachi loves Nora very much, and wakes up him every day while straddling him in bed. Then they head to school and enjoy their time with their friends, including their childhood friend and discipline committee head Michi, and his cheerful gyaru-like kouhai Yuuki.

One day, Nora came upon a girl named Patricia in a park on his way to school. She was a Princess of the Underworld and she came to the world of the living on her mother’s orders to destroy everything and remind humans of death. However, the life energies were too strong for her and she was overwhelmed by it. Nora took care of her while she was feeling ill, and she fell in love with him as a result. She asked him to explain the ‘mysteries of life’, but why does that include reading porn books…!?

Thanks Gematsu.

