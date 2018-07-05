SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy to Add Mui Mui to Lineup - News

Mui Mui will be playable in SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy, announced NIS America.

View the Mui Mui trailer below:





Here is an overview of the character:

A master of kung-fu and a successor of the Dragon Clan, Mui Mui possesses superhuman strength thanks to her affinity with dragons. She can break boulders and smash through walls with her bare hands! Get on her bad side and you’ll get a taste of her punches!

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on September 6 in Japan and September 7 in North America and Europe.

