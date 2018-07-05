Gotcha Racing 2nd Gets PS4, PC Release Date - News

Publisher Arc System Works announced Gotcha Racing 2nd will launch on the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store and Windows PC via Steam on July 19 on $9.99 / €9.99. It is out now on the Nintendo Switch.

Get parts from the gacha and customize your own original machine. Win a variety of races and aim for the top of the Grand Prix!

There are about 700 varieties of parts. Roll the gacha by prize money from racing, and upgrade to better parts! You can fuse the parts remaining to make the machine more powerful. Design your own original machine with them!

The machine spec is not only thing that make the difference in the match. Use the machine actions and heat up the racing!

Use a variety of effects such as variant, boost, barrier and interference, and defeat your rivals!

Drive 16 courses with simple operability and easy drifting! There are game modes that provide excitement for both single and multiple players!

Grand Prix Mode: You repeat racing and rolling gacha to upgrade your machine, and win and advance grades A through F in Grand Prix in this mode.

You repeat racing and rolling gacha to upgrade your machine, and win and advance grades A through F in Grand Prix in this mode. Time Attack Mode: The mode where you can enjoy competing the time attack results in each courses. In addition to the normal Time Attack, there are Time Attack events where you can get special parts. Your time can be submitted for ranking online to compete with rivals worldwide.

The mode where you can enjoy competing the time attack results in each courses. In addition to the normal Time Attack, there are Time Attack events where you can get special parts. Your time can be submitted for ranking online to compete with rivals worldwide. VS Mode: This mode allows a racing match with two to four players. You can enjoy exciting races at anywhere with controllers and the Nintendo Switch.

This mode allows a racing match with two to four players. You can enjoy exciting races at anywhere with controllers and the Nintendo Switch. Minigame: You can enjoy the Mini GP race which is playable with unusual controls in the circuit that just fits in the screen, and the car battle where you use spin attack to knock off your opponents from the square shaped stage.

What will you choose to aim for, Grand Prix winner or the world top record? The world of exciting racing game is waiting for you!

