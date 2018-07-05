Radio Hammer Station Gets Switch, PS4, PSV Release Date - News

Publisher Arc System Work announced Radio Hammer Station will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on July 12 in Japan and only the Switch version will be getting an English release on July 12.

View the latest trailer below:

