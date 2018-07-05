Burnstar Out Now on Switch in North America, July 12 in Europe - News

Gearbox has released the fast paced action-puzzle game, Burnstar, on the Nintendo Switch in North America. It will launch in Europe and Australia on July 12.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Burnstar is a challenging, fast paced action-puzzle game that will get your brain blistering and set your fingers aflame!

Use your explosives and powers to cause maximum damage to worksites of Evil Inc., an appropriately named corporation intent on ruining the homeland of Burnstar and his friends. Blaze your own trail, or play co-op for some friendly fire!

MASTER THE FLAME: Play through 80 levels as four distinct characters, each with unique abilities, to cause chain reactions and turn Evil Inc.'s machinery against itself. Only the best armchair arsonists will have what it takes to save your homeland!

Find the fastest path to complete conflagration to unlock secret stages, climb the leaderboards, and smoke the competition. BURN TOGETHER, STAY TOGETHER: Taking on challenges with a friend has never been easier with the Switch Joy-Con controllers. Try out different combinations of characters to see how to best burn down each level!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

