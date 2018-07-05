Tactical Soccer RPG Ganbare! Super Strikers Release Date Revealed - News

Developer Rese Games announced the tactical soccer RPG, Ganbare! Super Strikers, will launch for Windows PC on July 26 for $9.99 / £6.99 / €9.99. It will launch later in 2018 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

View the release trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Ganbare! Super Strikers is an innovative mix between tactical RPG and soccer. Win matches to level up and earn new equipment that will allow you to learn special abilities, boost your players’ stats or protect yourself against altered status effects, such as Sleep, Silence or Poison.

The game features a Story Mode where you assume the role of a small town soccer team in Japan on their way to victory. Perform well enough and you will be selected to join the Japan National Team where you will need to play alongside old rivals in order to conquer the world. There are loads of different characters each with their own strengths and Special Abilities.

Key Features:

Level up your players, equip items, learn special abilities and much more.

35-plus special abilities that can inflict up to 10 altered status effects.

Spectacular animations with anime style aesthetics.

Both 7-a-side and 11-a-side game modes.

Local Multiplayer for 2-4 players with Quick Match, League and Tournament modes.

