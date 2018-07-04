Detroit: Become Human on Sells an Estimated 362,717 Units in 2 Days at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 268 Views
The adventure game from publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Quantic Dream - Detroit: Become Human - sold 362,717 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending May 26, 2018.
Detroit: Become Human released for the PlayStation 4 worldwide on May 25.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
A bit more than Beyond Two Souls (340k) but far weaker then Heavy Rains 520k first week. So not an impressive opening for Become Ningen.
We already know from Quantic Dream's own statements that this is their most successful title to date, so even if these numbers are accurate, clearly the game has done well on the digital front. It took Heavy Rain 5 weeks to top 1 million, and Detroit only 2.
