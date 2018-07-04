Detroit: Become Human on Sells an Estimated 362,717 Units in 2 Days at Retail - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

The adventure game from publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Quantic Dream - Detroit: Become Human - sold 362,717 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending May 26, 2018.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 150,402 units sold (41%), compared to 109,568 units sold in the US (30%) and 40,502 units sold in Japan (11%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 23,147 units in the UK, 30,026 units in Germany, and 23,661 units in France.

Detroit: Become Human released for the PlayStation 4 worldwide on May 25.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

