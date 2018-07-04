Mario Tennis Aces Remains Atop the Japanese Charts - News

Mario Tennis Aces has remained at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 49,143 units, according to Media Create for the week ending July

The Crew 2 (PS4) is the top new title this week as it debuted in third with sales of 17,585 units. Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (NS) debuted in seventh with sales of 6,431 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 50,762 units. The PS4 sold 18,811 units, the 3DS sold 7,323 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 3,470 units and Xbox One sold 287 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo, 06/22/18) – 49,143 (172,917) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 25,773 (87,537) [PS4] The Crew 2 (Ubisoft, 06/29/18) – 17,585 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 16,266 (2,410,990) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,774 (1,604,166) [PS4] New Gundam Breaker (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 06/21/18) – 9,159 (72,949) [NSW] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (NIS, 06/28/18) – 6,431 (New) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 6,379 (546,771) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,143 (1,030,773) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 5,058 (1,756,088) [PS4] Fate/Extella Link (Limited Edition Included) (Marvelous, 06/07/18) – 4,772 (103,915) [NSW] Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo, 05/04/18) – 4,757 (181,880) [PSV] Kurenai no Homura: Sanada Ninpou Chou (Limited Edition Included) (Idea Factory, 06/28/18) – 4,641 (New) [PS4] Detroit: Become Human (SIE, 05/25/18) – 4,290 (83,454) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 3,898 (1,656,991) [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo, 04/20/18) – 3,342 (196,279) [PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 3,201 (165,436) [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (Square Enix, 03/09/17) – 2,880 (159,802) [PS4] Dark Souls Remastered (From Software, 05/24/18) – 2,440 (115,291) [NSW] FIFA 18 (EA, 09/29/17) – 2,046 (111,324)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

