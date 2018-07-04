Monster Hunter: World x Final Fantasy XIV Collab Launches in August - News

Monster Hunter: World producer Ryozo Tsujimoto during the latest Monster Hunter Radio episode that the Monster Hunter: World x Final Fantasy XIV collaboration will launch in August.

The update will add Behemoth from Final Fantasy XV as a monster in Monster Hunter: World.





Monster Hunter: World is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will launch for Windows PC this fall.

