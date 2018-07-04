Ovosonico and 505 Games Partner Up on 'New, Ambitious IP' - News

Last Day of June developer Ovosonico announced it has partnered with 505 games on a "new , ambitious IP."

"Moving our focus to Independent AAA is all about creating IP with high production values and mainstream appeal, but with the more focused game design, lower price point and open development process that defines indie games," said Ovosonico CEO and Creative Director Massimo Guarini.





"We’re very excited to partner up again with 505 Games. Through this collaboration we can exploit synergies with a recognized and successful company, maintaining our independence having access to important resources on this journey to create spectacular, exciting and unique game experiences that can compete with triple-A within a fraction of their budget."

CEO of Digital Bros Group Raffaele Galante added, "We are very enthusiastic to strengthen our partnership with Massimo Guarini and his team, proving once again our efforts towards spreading the Italian creativity around the world and our will to invest on national talents. We are proud to have the possibility to participate, once again, in the growth of this studio that has demonstrated during the past years great value, competences, capabilities and huge talent and creativity."

