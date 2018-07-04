Sea of Thieves to Get Three Big Content Updates Later This Year - News

Rare has revealed that there are at least three more major content updates coming to Sea of Thieves later this year.

The three unannounced content updates will follow the current roadmap that runs through September. This includes The Hungering Deep, which released on May 29, Cursed Sails coming later this months and Frosaken Shores in September.

"We've always talked about wanting to change perceptions of what multiplayer could be," said Sea of Thieves design director Mike Chapman in an interview with IGN. "One way you could look at it is we've done the really hard part. And now we've got this magical opportunity to make all the areas of the game richer. And beyond The Hungering Deep, Cursed Sails, and Forsaken Shores is coming, there's going to be three more this year as well."

"We're trying to make amazing content as quick as we can, but obviously we're prototyping new mechanics. [The Hungering Deep’s] Megalodon is very different from Forsaken Shores, very different from Cursed Sails," said Rare studio head Craig Duncan. "We've actually organized the teams in a leapfrog fashion. So now that the Hungering Deep team are finished they're working on the next thing."

Sea of Thieves is available now for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

