Manual Samuel Coming to Switch in August - News

/ 153 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Curve Digital announced the adventure game, Manual Samuel, is coming to the Nintendo Switch in August. The game is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

Manual Samuel is a classic adventure game with a wild twist. After making a deal with Death, our hero, the spoiled rich-kid Samuel, must survive for 24 hours controlling his entire body manually. From breathing and blinking to driving and working, all these tasks will fall to you. It won’t be easy, with Death himself tagging along for the ride, you might be in some very deep feces!

Key Features:

A hilarious story of love, redemption and death with secrets to uncover along the way.

Unique, hand-drawn 2D art and animation bring the world of Manual Samuel to life.

Play solo or share control of Sam’s body with a friend for local co-op fun.

Master the brutal time-attack mode.

Scintillating soundtrack by Sondre Jensen and Ozan Drøsdal.

Over 600 lines of dialogue expertly executed by eloquent voice actors.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles