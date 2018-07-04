Velocity 2X Coming to Switch in August - News

Publisher Curve Digital announced shoot ’em up hybrid, Velocity 2X, is coming to the Nintendo Switch in August. The game is available now on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Become a certified badass.

Abducted by a race of hostile aliens, Lt. Kai Tana must use her quick reflexes and the teleporting power of the Quarp Jet to free her fellow prisoners and find a way home. Swapping back and forth between top-down vertical shoot ‘em up and side-scrolling action platformer, Velocity 2X blends two unique styles of fast-paced, frenetic gameplay into one incredible experience.

Key Features:

High-energy Adventure: Players must pilot the Quarp Jet through dangerous territory, using a variety of weapons and teleporting technology. Then dock your ship and advance through side-scrolling missions to defeat the evil alien race from within!

Players must pilot the Quarp Jet through dangerous territory, using a variety of weapons and teleporting technology. Then dock your ship and advance through side-scrolling missions to defeat the evil alien race from within! Speed Runner’s Dream: Use Speed Boost pads, on-foot teledash and cybernetic sprints to make it through the game faster!

Use Speed Boost pads, on-foot teledash and cybernetic sprints to make it through the game faster! Over 50 Dynamic Levels: Using the Quarp technology, navigate Lt. Tana through hours of gameplay that increases in speed and difficulty as you advance.

Using the Quarp technology, navigate Lt. Tana through hours of gameplay that increases in speed and difficulty as you advance. High Re-playability: Compete against your friends to see who can have the top score! Ranked leaderboards let speed runners compete for fastest time, highest completion percentage and highest overall score!

Compete against your friends to see who can have the top score! Ranked leaderboards let speed runners compete for fastest time, highest completion percentage and highest overall score! Neon Future: Take players to the stars with colorfully bold visual effects and a pulsing electronic soundtrack co-created by award-winning game composer Joris de Man.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

