Seikimatsu Days: Our Era’s End Gets Opening Cinematic - News

/ 147 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

DeNA and Spike Chunsoft have released the opening cinematic for the upcoming roguelike RPG, Seikimatsu Days: Our Era’s End.

View it below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Seikimatsu Days is a dungeon exploration-style RPG where players control up to four characters in a Tokyo setting. The game uses randomly generated dungeons whose structures change each time you play, and roguelike game systems such as a turn system. It will also have auto features that enables detailed settings suited to the player, such as auto save, number of controlled characters, action order of preference, movement speed, and more.



Seikimatsu Days: Our Era’s End will launch for iOS and Android this summer in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles