Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix Coming to PS4, Launches This Fall - News

posted 2 hours ago

Developer Rideon Japan announced Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix will also release for the PlayStation 4, in addition to the already announced Nintendo Switch version.





The game will launch on both platforms in Japan this fall.

