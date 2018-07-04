Ninja Warriors Again Announced for Switch - News

/ 111 Views

by, posted 35 minutes ago

Taito in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu has announced Ninja Warriors Again (title tentative) for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in Japan in 2019.

The screenshots in the magazine make it look like an SNES 2D action game.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles