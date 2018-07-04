SNK 40th Anniversary Collection Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher NIS America announced SNK 40th Anniversary Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 13 in North America and November 16 in Europe.

Here is the list of games included:

Alpha Mission (arcade and home versions)

Athena (arcade and home versions)

Crystalis

Ikari Warriors (arcade and home versions)

Ikari III: The Rescue (arcade and home versions)

Guerrilla War (arcade and home versions)

P.O.W. (arcade and home vesions)

Prehistoric Isle in 1930

Psycho Soldier

Street Smart

TNK III (arcade and home versions)

Vanguard

Victory Road (arcade and home versions)

More games to be announced!

Here is an overview of the game:

2018 marks the 40th anniversary of legendary studio SNK! To celebrate this extraordinary milestone, a variety of classic arcade games from SNK’s golden age are coming back together in one anthology on Nintendo Switch as SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, with a treasure trove of features!

Key Features:

A Collection of Classics in Your Hands! – Take a piece of SNK history with you wherever you go on Nintendo Switch. Choose from over a dozen titles and experience an intense blast from the past!

– Take a piece of SNK history with you wherever you go on Nintendo Switch. Choose from over a dozen titles and experience an intense blast from the past! Modern Meets Retro! – The convenience and improvements of modern gaming are all in the collection! Rewind and save at any time while you’re playing, enjoy updated graphics at 1080p resolution, and experience redesigned control schemes for a modern feel!

– The convenience and improvements of modern gaming are all in the collection! Rewind and save at any time while you’re playing, enjoy updated graphics at 1080p resolution, and experience redesigned control schemes for a modern feel! Enter the SNK Museum – An extensive history of SNK and its games await in the Museum Mode. Explore the legacy of one of Japan’s leading developers with high definition artwork and original promotional assets!

