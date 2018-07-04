Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘N’ Fun! Rated for Switch in Australia - News

The Australian Classification Board has rated Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘N’ Fun! for the Nintendo Switch on June 15.

While it has not officially be announced it is likely a localized version of Taiko no Tatsujin: Nintendo Switch Version!.





Taiko no Tatsujin: Nintendo Switch Version! will launch in Japan on July 19.

