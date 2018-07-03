Reggie Fils-Aimé: 3DS 'Continues to be a Vibrant System' - News

Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé in an interview with GameInformer discussed the Nintendo 3DS and how it is a big focus for the gaming giant.

"In the month of December, we had 27 percent growth versus last year in the US," said Fils-Aimé. "Here in the U.S., through May, it’s up 10 percent year on year. It continues to be a vibrant system.





"The reasons are, for the target audience we are going after – parents with kids – we see this as a great first device for that five, six, seven, and eight-year-old. The portability, the ability for the hardware to take damage and survive the drop test, over a thousand games available with new ones coming, that’s what’s driving the performance. It becomes a gateway for these kids that turn 10, 11, and 12 to then jump on to Nintendo Switch. It’s a strategy that’s working, and we’re going to continue to support that platform. We have more games coming, and certainly into 2019, we see it as a key part of our business."

He added that the lifespan for the handheld has been "impressive."

The Nintendo 3DS first launched in February 2011 in Japan and in March 2011 in North America and Europe.

