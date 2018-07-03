Take-Two CEO: 'We Don't Believe in Our Success Until We Deliver It' - News

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick in an interview with GamesIndustry discussed how it is important to never claim is a success until after it is released.

Take-Two's biggest upcoming game, Red Dead Redemption 2, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26.





"We're running scared too," said Zelnick. "I think a healthy degree of paranoia and insecurity about releases is probably a good thing. I'm fond of saying that arrogance is the enemy of continued success.

"We don't believe in our success until we deliver it. We never claim victory until it's occurred. We have very powerful, smart, capable competitors bringing great products to market and we need to win - that means we have to work harder than the next guy.

"I don't think this is a numbers exercise around attach rates - I think this is a question of how phenomenal is the product, and does it capture people's attention and imagination? The answer is clearly it's going to do well, but it's very difficult to say how well. It's going to be a big success, but it's a question of how big?"

Zelnick is aware that people shouldn't expect Red Dead Redemption 2 to perform as well as Grand Theft Auto V has.

"It's hard to expect anything to perform as well as the most profitable entertainment product of all time," Zelnick added. "I don't think that's a realistic expectation. Our hope, and also belief, is that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be an extraordinary creative product and that it will do incredibly well. Beyond that I can't say - I don't think anyone can say. We have to release it and see what consumers think."

