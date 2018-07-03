Nintendo: Docked and Undocked Switch Play is About 50/50 - News

/ 541 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo senior vice president for sales and marketing Doug Bowser in an interview with Ars Technica revealed that Nintendo Switch play time when docked and undocked is about evenly split.

Play between docked and undocked is "about even—about 50 percent in the dock and 50 percent away from the dock," said Bowser.





The balance between the two play styles varies from game to game. Titles like Just Dance are mostly played when docked, while games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are closer to an even split.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles