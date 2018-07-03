Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: Steam Dungeon Announced for PS4 - News

/ 316 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher FuRyu has announced Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: Steam Dungeon for the PlayStation 4. It will launch on November 15 in Japan for 7,980 yen.





Here is an overview of the game:

Roguelike Dungeons – All sorts of events will occur! The appearance of the dungeon changes each time you enter. Explore it while defeating the ghosts that block your way forward!

– All sorts of events will occur! The appearance of the dungeon changes each time you enter. Explore it while defeating the ghosts that block your way forward! Adventure – Fully-voiced from the voice actors behind the anime. An original story not seen in the original work or anime!? You may even get a glimpse of new sides to Yuuna and the others…

– Fully-voiced from the voice actors behind the anime. An original story not seen in the original work or anime!? You may even get a glimpse of new sides to Yuuna and the others… Mini-Games – Experience a miraculous hot springs of divine response!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles