Report: Super Mario Run Tops $60 Million in Revenue

Super Mario Run has generated over $60 million in revenue since it first launched on iOS in September 2016, according to a report from Sensor Tower Store Intelligence.

The revenue split between iOS and Android has started to shift towards Android as the percent of revenue increased to 35 percent in the first quarter of 2018. The game launched on Android six months after iOS.

Super Mario Run is one of the worst performing Nintendo mobile games as it has earned less than Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Fire Emblem Heroes.

43 percent of the revenue has come from the US alone.

