Bethesda: 'Sony is Not as Helpful as Everyone Would Like' When It Comes to Cross-Play

Bethesda Game Studios' Todd Howard speaking at Gamelab in Barcelona was asked by Gamestar (and translated by CNET) if cross-play would be coming to Fallout 76.

"You cannot do cross-play in [Fallout 76]," he said. "We'd really love that but right now we can't." Gamestar asked why and he answered, " Sony is not as helpful as everyone would like."

Last week, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America and chairman of SIE Worldwide Studios Shawn Layden discussed cross-play.

"We're hearing it," said Layden. "We're looking at a lot of the possibilities. You can imagine that the circumstances around that affect a lot more than just one game. I'm confident we'll get to a solution which will be understood and accepted by our gaming community, while at the same time supporting our business."

Fallout 76 will launch on November 14 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

