PUBG Tops 8 Million Players on Xbox One

Microsoft's Major Nelson announced PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has topped eight million players on the Xbox One.

"PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been one of the most popular games on the platform since its release as a console launch exclusive in the Xbox Game Preview program," said Major Nelson.

Microsoft also announced two new Xbox One bundles:

$499 Xbox One X PUBG Bundle

Xbox One X with a 1TB hard drive

Xbox Wireless Controller

Full-game download of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds enhanced for Xbox One X

1-month Xbox Game Pass trial

1-month Xbox Live Gold trial

The Xbox One X PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Bundle is available later this week for $499 USD at most major retailers worldwide.

$299 Xbox One S Minecraft Bundle

Full-game download of Minecraft featuring the exciting Update Aquatic plus the Explorer’s Pack

Season one of Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure

1-month Xbox Game Pass trial

14-day Xbox Live Gold trial The Xbox One S Minecraft Bundle starts shipping today and will be available soon for $299 USD at select retailers in select regions. In the U.S., the bundle is exclusively available at Microsoft Store and Walmart.

