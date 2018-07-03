PUBG Tops 8 Million Players on Xbox One - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 265 Views
Microsoft's Major Nelson announced PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has topped eight million players on the Xbox One.
"PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been one of the most popular games on the platform since its release as a console launch exclusive in the Xbox Game Preview program," said Major Nelson.
Microsoft also announced two new Xbox One bundles:
$499 Xbox One X PUBG Bundle
- Xbox One X with a 1TB hard drive
- Xbox Wireless Controller
- Full-game download of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds enhanced for Xbox One X
- 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial
- 1-month Xbox Live Gold trial
- Full-game download of Minecraft featuring the exciting Update Aquatic plus the Explorer’s Pack
- Season one of Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure
- 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial
- 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial
So every since it was released on Xbox it's averaging a over a milkion new players every month. That's crazy good for what some consider "a dead game".
I personally prefer PUBG over Fortnite, so this is good news for me.
Impressive, I need to get back into it.
Should earn enough money to fix the game I'd say.
