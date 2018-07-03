Semblance Gets Switch, PC Release Date - News

Publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment and developer Nyamakop announced the puzzle platformer, Semblance, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and Windows PC via Steam on July 24.

View the release date announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Semblance is an innovative platformer with deformable terrain, set in a beautiful minimalist world. It’s a game that asks, what if you could deform and reshape the world itself? Semblance takes the idea of a ‘platform’ in a platformer and turns it on its head. What if platforms were actually part of the gameplay, part of the way you solved problems?

Explore a world where the default is soft, where the property of ‘hardness’ doesn’t exist. Each of the game’s three worlds explore a new consequence of a planet that can shift, change and deform. Beat back the strange, crystalline infection of hard material by freeing the world’s life essences and uncover the dark cause for its appearance

Key Features:

Unique and innovative deforming platform gameplay: Can’t reach a collectible? Just deform and elevate a piece of the ground so that the point you jump from is higher. Nasty spikes in the way? Just deform and push-down the ground lower so that you can pass by. Squish, bounce, squash and transform the world- and yourself to solve problems.

Can’t reach a collectible? Just deform and elevate a piece of the ground so that the point you jump from is higher. Nasty spikes in the way? Just deform and push-down the ground lower so that you can pass by. Squish, bounce, squash and transform the world- and yourself to solve problems. Beautiful Minimalist Aesthetic Design: Explore 3 worlds bursting with colorful minimalist charm, quirky critters, and calming vistas. Become hypnotized by each world’s dynamically layered score, each with a hint of African aural distinction.

Explore 3 worlds bursting with colorful minimalist charm, quirky critters, and calming vistas. Become hypnotized by each world’s dynamically layered score, each with a hint of African aural distinction. Explore Non-Linearly: The game allows you to move between puzzles as you wish, never forcing you to find a solution in order to progress and enabling you to come back later. Similarly, the game’s narrative is presented expansively, allowing you to explore- and piece together the story for yourself as you roam the game.

